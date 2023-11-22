Kerala Students’ Union protests against alleged attack on Youth Congress activists

November 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), Ernakulam unit, staged a march to the Kanayannur taluk office on Wednesday in protest against the alleged attack on Youth Congress activists by members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Kannur on Monday.

Inaugurating the protest, District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas said Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan should step down if he was afraid of democratic protests. Youth Congress activists had sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked while trying to wave black flag at the Chief Minister in Kannur.

The police fired water cannons to disperse KSU activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.