Kerala should take cue from Vietnam’s Basa success, says Minister

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Vibhu. H

August 04, 2022 19:02 IST

There should be efforts to use local shrimp, tuna, and crab for value addition, says Abdurahiman

Kerala has not been able to fully tap its fisheries resources, and should take a cue from the way Vietnam succeeded in Basa farming.

Basa, found in Southeast Asian waters, has become one of the favourite fishes across the world mostly through the initiatives of Vietnam, said Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman here on Thursday. He was speaking at the eighth convocation of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Vannamei shrimp farming has been found suitable for Kerala waters, there should be efforts to use local shrimp, tuna, and crab for value addition, he said.

He also said a referral laboratory on fish health was being established on the Kufos campus at a cost of ₹10 crore. This is in addition to the fish disease identification laboratory that was established in 2017, the Minister said. Kufos and other universities have been allotted ₹20 crore for launching translational research centres.

He said plans for developing the coastal village of Chellanam into a model fishing village were being prepared jointly by Kufos and the Kerala Coastal Development Corporation. The project is expected to cost around ₹500 crore, the Minister said.

Kufos is also implementing projects worth ₹85 lakh for SC/ST communities. The money has been granted by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research. That Kufos has been entrusted with the task of implementing the projects is a recognition of its social commitment.

The university has been allocated ₹31.5 crore under Plan funds and ₹17 crore under non-Plan funds this year. Besides, ₹9 crore has been sanctioned for the university to improve its academic infrastructure.