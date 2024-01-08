Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, RAI join hands to provide new platforms to artists

January 08, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Abu Dhabi-based Rizq Art Initiative (RAI) have joined hands to promote cultural exchange of artists and offer them global platforms to showcase their works.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the organisations in Kochi on Monday. Akademi secretary N. Balamuralikrishnan and RAI creative director Meena Vari signed the agreement in the presence of Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth and RAI founder Shafeena Yusuff Ali.

Mr. Cheeroth and Ms. Shafeena said the main objective of the agreement was to promote performers and artists of the State and to ensure global exposure to them. The aim was to provide artists at various stages of careers with a supportive ecosystem that nurtures and promotes their creativity, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RAI had already initiated steps to achieve the objectives. “We showcased 40 art works of the Akademi in Kochi. The works of artist Attingal Ramachandran will be showcased in London in June 2025. The works of ten artists in Kerala will be showcased in Abu Dhabi this year. The creatives of artists in Abu Dhabi will be showcased here. RAI will also provide training to four artists from West Asia for four months a year at its headquarters,” she said.

Mr. Cheeroth said the Akademi had initiated similar programmes with like-minded organisations over the last two years. Ms. Shafeena handed over ₹2 lakh to Kerala artists Mibin Bhaskar and Mohammad Yasir on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.