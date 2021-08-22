Kerala High Court orders govt. to hear Moolampally evictees

KOCHI

22 August 2021

Officials told to take appropriate steps as per rehabilitation package within 45 days

The Chief Secretary or the Revenue Secretary should look into the grievances of Moolampally evictees and take appropriate steps in accordance with the rehabilitation package within 45 days, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan issued the order on a petition filed by 46 evictees, who complained that many of the benefits of the package were not available to them.

They submitted that the property offered for their rehabilitation was a waterlogged one. However, the government pleader submitted that the package was implemented in 2012, and though the land identified for rehabilitation was waterlogged, it was reclaimed and converted into a usable holding, the government pleader contended.

Taking note of the grievances of the petitioners, the court directed the authorities to look into the matter and hear the petitioners. While conducting the hearing, the Chief Secretary or the Revenue Secretary should give notice to one or two representatives of the petitioners to appear before them. The Ernakulam District Collector shall also participate in the hearing. The officials shall take appropriate steps and “whatever possible should be given to the evictees,” in accordance with rules and the package, the court said.