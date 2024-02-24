ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC orders deferring proposal to cut trees

February 24, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday restrained cutting of 59 trees growing in the Edappally campus of the Social Forestry wing of the Forest department, to build office complexes.

When the petition against the cutting of trees came up, Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered the proposed cutting of trees shall be deferred till March 5.

According to the petitioner, if this kind of vandalism is not prevented immediately, it would lead to further destruction of trees, especially when the city had only a few trees left. Even if new trees were planted, they might not survive due to current weather conditions and lack of proper maintenance.

