May 01, 2022 21:47 IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Aravind Kejriwal will address a Twenty20 convention on May 15 at Kizhakkambalam.

Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob said in a press release here that the meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. on the day, and around 50,000 Twenty20 members would attend.

