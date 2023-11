November 05, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - KOCHI

The condition of two of those injured in explosions at the regional congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses at a convention centre at Kalamassery continues to remain “extremely critical”. Twenty persons who suffered burns in the incident are under treatment in various hospitals. Of them, 13 are in intensive care units. Seven persons have been admitted in wards, according to an official communication.

