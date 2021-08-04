IOAGPL mulls CNG station at Puthuvype

Kochi

04 August 2021 00:53 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Ltd (IOAGPL) has plans to set up a CNG station at Puthuvype here as the Petronet LNG terminal is located in the region.

The company, which is implementing the city gas distribution project in the State, has targeted the commissioning of CNG stations in Perumbavoor, North Paravur, Willingdon Island and Marine Drive in this fiscal.

A survey will be held in Puthuvype as part of setting up a CNG station, he said in reply to a submission of K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, on Tuesday.

Presently, 10 CNG stations each are functioning in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Malappuram has four while Palakkad and Kannur have one each. The company has plans to set up 615 CNG stations in the State by 2026, according to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Vijayan said that around 3,760 domestic connections have been allotted as part of the city gas project in various districts. By March 2022, the target is to provide about 54,000 domestic connections, he said.