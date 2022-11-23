Industrialist accuses son-in-law of fraud worth over ₹100 crore

November 23, 2022 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Rural Crime Branch has taken over the probe into an industrialist’s complaint that he was cheated to the tune of ₹108 crore and 1,000 sovereigns of gold by his son-in-law.

The complaint was lodged by an Aluva-based industrialist against his son-in-law who is based in Kasaragod. According to the petitioner, the accused had cheated him of the money over four years citing various reasons. The money was transferred over NRI account.

The alleged fraud, according to the petitioner, started with his son-in-law taking ₹3.90 crore on the pretext of fine following an Enforcement Directorate raid. Though the petitioner had reportedly given money to buy a building in Bengaluru, he was given forged documents.

The accused allegedly cheated his own wife, who runs a boutique, to the tune of ₹35 lakh in the name of designing clothes for a Bollywood actor.

Gold and diamond ornaments of around ₹1,000 sovereigns that were given to the accused during his marriage were also allegedly sold. He also reportedly cheated the petitioner of ₹47 crore by forging a letter in the name of a Maharashtra minister on the pretext of selling a building in Kochi to him.

The accused had allegedly submitted forged documents for claiming money. In between, the petitioner’s daughter returned to him in Dubai.

The petitioner alleged that though he had lodged a petition against the accused to the Aluva DySP with substantial evidence, no action was taken. Subsequently, the petitioner lodged a petition with the Additional Director General of Police leading to the transfer of the case to the Rural Crime Branch.

