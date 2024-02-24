Illegal waste dumping caught on movable cameras

February 24, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

Five cases of illegal waste dumping in Maradu municipality have been detected over the past two weeks through the movable cameras set up by the civic body.

A tanker lorry owned by a Mattancherry native was caught while trying to dump untreated sewage at Kannadikad along National Highway-66 on February 20. The vehicle was under the scanner of the health wing of the civic body for some time. But the driver had managed to escape the eyes of the health wing on multiple occasions.

It was finally seized after figuring in the footage recovered from the movable camera set up at Kannadikad. The owner of the vehicle was slapped with a penalty of ₹25,000. The contact details of the vehicle owner were recovered from the Regional Transport Office after the footage of the illegal activity was shared with the enforcement authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The municipal authorities pointed out that the movable cameras were set up following the inference that those involved in waste dumping often changed locations. More such cameras will be deployed to check the illegal activity, they said.

Four persons were caught on the movable camera on February 9 while they were trying to dump waste at Nettur Nanma underpass and Niravath Road. The registration numbers of the vehicles used were recovered from the visuals. The authorities said stringent action would be taken against those trying to de-rail the waste-free Maradu campaign by engaging in illegal waste dumping.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.