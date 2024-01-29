Illegal discharge of effluents from KINFRA park into lake detected in Kalamassery

January 29, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has given 15-days time to erring units in Gold Souk City in the high-tech park of the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Investment Corporation (KINFRA) in Kalamassery to set up effluent treatment systems following detection of illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into a lake near the Cochin Children’s Science park.

Inspections carried out by the Kalamassery municipality and PCB officials had found that contaminants were dumped into the lake through an illegal canal. Around 40 small and large units are functioning in Gold Souk City.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that several units were functioning in the area in violation of PCB norms. The board said the units would be asked to suspend operations if they failed to install systems to treat wastewater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The municipality had issued notices asking the units to remit a fine of around ₹2 crore for illegal discharge of effluents into the lake through the canal, which is 800-metre long, seven-feet wide and 12-feet deep. The canal was set up in blatant violation of rules. The municipality has started filling up the canal with soil after it issued a directive to the units to reclaim the land immediately. The inspections also found that the common solid waste treatment facility was not adequate and required enhancements as per rules. There was also no proper facility for rainwater harvesting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT