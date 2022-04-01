HPCL dealers complain about shortage of supply

April 01, 2022 18:59 IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) petroleum dealers have reported a dip in the supply of petrol and diesel after the company management asked the owners to clear the outstanding dues.

The dealers pointed out that they were getting credit facility earlier. However, the company management now decided to provide supply only after clearing the arrears. This had led to a fall in the supply of petroleum products, they said.

A senior company official said other oil companies were also taking such a position in view of the rising payment arrears on the part of the dealers. The supply had been done in a controlled manner while ensuring that the dealers were not running out of stock, he said.

Representatives of the tanker lorry owners’ association alleged that the companies were piling up stocks to take advantage of the daily rise in the price of petroleum products. Even a marginal increase would be of immense advantage for the companies in terms of revenue, they said.