Hotel staffer held on charge of keeping hidden camera

KOCHI

11 January 2021 00:29 IST

An employee of a popular eatery at Palarivattom here was arrested on Sunday on the charge of keeping a camera hidden in the toilet.

The Palarivattom police identified him as Velmurugan, 24, of Palakkad. The police said the incident came to light when a woman member of a family who came to have food at the eatery on Sunday evening saw a mobile phone hidden in the toilet, with its camera on recording mode. The phone has been seized.

The arrested youth has been charged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty of woman) and 354 C (voyeurism) of IPC, under Section 119 of the Kerala Police Act for taking photographs, recording videos or propagating them at any place in a manner affecting the reasonable privacy of women, and relevant sections of the IT Act.

