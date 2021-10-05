Honour for Aluva haemophilia treatment centre

KOCHI

05 October 2021 00:49 IST

The Haemophilia Treatment Centre at the Government District Hospital in Aluva and the Newcastle Haemophilia Treatment Centre have won the Twins of the Year award instituted by the World Federation of Haemophilia.

The award has been given in recognition of the joint programmes for improving haemophilia treatment and care of patients through collaboration. The federation stated that the two organisations were able to improve the effectiveness of their laboratory, physiotherapy, and home treatment services. The institutions were also successful in publishing robust data on clinical outcomes and quality of life. The two centres could also increase their visibility through the twinning efforts.

An official release issued here said the twinning centres had the possibility of receiving aid from the federation that included annual funding and additional help for executing various projects. The Haemophilia Centre at Aluva has state-of-the-art lab and physiotherapy centre that provide access to multidisciplinary healthcare professionals including haematologists, orthopaedists, physical therapists, dental surgeons, physicians, paediatricians, counsellors, social workers and mental health professionals.

