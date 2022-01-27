High Court holds night hearing for second time

KOCHI

27 January 2022 22:45 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday held an online sitting at night to hear a petition by a doctor, who moved the court in connection with his admission to a postgraduate course at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The sitting was held at 9 p.m. by Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, who passed an interim order on a petition moved by Sarath Devasya of Wayanad. The court granted him time till Friday 5 p.m. to submit the required documents before the institute authorities.

Justice Devan Ramachandran had, on January 24, held a night hearing and ordered the seizure of a ship which had refused to pay a huge amount due to a supplier of water.

