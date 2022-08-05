Kochi

NEET: HC reserves its verdict

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 05, 2022 19:31 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:46 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue a common protocol for the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Petitioner Asif Azad sought the directive in view of the recent incident in which the girl candidates were forced to remove their innerwear at an exam centre in Kollam. He also pleaded for a directive to award compensation to the girl candidates for undergoing mental trauma and stress on account of the action of the exam centre authorities.

He pointed out that a similar incident took place in 2017 at Kannur and four teachers of a school were suspended for asking a girl to remove her innerwear before entering the exam hall.

