HC grants 15-day parole to life convict

The Kerala High Court has granted a 15-day parole to Tomy alias Thomas, who was serving life sentence on the charge of murdering his uncle, Kochu Paul, to rob him of gold.

The order came on a petition filed by his wife Beena, citing that Tomy was serving the sentence for the past 10 years in the Kannur Central Jail without parole. He had been sentenced to 40 years after being convicted of murder.

Justice A.A. Ziyad Rahman permitted parole and directed the jail authorities to impose sufficient pre-conditions on the basis of reports that he had a satisfactory record while serving the sentence. The prosecution contended that he had a track record of being a habitual offender.