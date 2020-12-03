HC directive to corpn. on transfer of Plan fund

Kochi

03 December 2020 00:40 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation to forward necessary papers to the government seeking permission to transfer ₹4.88 crore from the corporation’s Plan fund to the District Disaster Management Authority to undertake the restoration works of Mullassery Canal, 12 link canals between Atlantics and Vaduthala, Puncha Thodu, Kareethodu and Chilavannoor lake under the Operation Breakthrough. It also directed the State government to take an affirmative decision on it before December 11.

The court issued the directives when a petition relating to the flooding of the city came up for hearing.

Advertising

Advertising