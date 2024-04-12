ADVERTISEMENT

HC declines CMRL MD’s plea seeking stay on ED probe

April 12, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday declined a plea by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) managing director S.N. Sasidharan Kartha and three other company officers to stay the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) investigation into alleged payouts made by the company to IT firm Exalogic Solutions, which is owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by Mr. Kartha, senior manager N.C. Chandrasekharan, senior officer Anju Rachael Kuruvila, and chief financial officer K.S. Suresh Kumar challenging the investigation came up for hearing. They also challenged the summons issued to them and also sought a directive to the ED not to take coercive steps against them. The MD had been asked to appear before the ED on April 15.

Counsel for ED submitted that no coercive steps will be taken against the petitioners for the time being.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on May 22.

