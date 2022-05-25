HC adjourns hearing on Vijay Babu’s bail plea

May 25, 2022 19:33 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to May 26 the hearing on a petition by actor-producer Vijay Babu seeking anticipatory bail in a case relating to raping an actor.

Counsel for Vijay Babu produced a copy of a ticket of a flight arriving in Kochi from Dubai on May 30.

An additional petition filed on behalf of the actor said the petitioner was now in Dubai and he had got golden visa. Unfortunately, without hearing him, his passport had been impounded by the authorities . The petitioner was prepared to appear before the investigating officer on any date fixed by the court.

The petitioner had a genuine apprehension that he would be arrested when he landed at the airport. Therefore, he sought an interim order of anticipatory bail for a limited period.