Haritha Keralam Mission, St. Albert’s College join hands to popularise farming among students

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 03, 2022 19:38 IST

Students of the Botany department of St. Albert’s College attend a field class on launching farming activities on the campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Haritha Keralam Mission and the Botany department of St. Albert’s College in the city have joined hands to launch a venture to inculcate the spirit of farming among students and familiarise them with agricultural activities.

An official of the Agriculture department said the college premises would be the venue of the farming experiments. A senior Botany teacher will lead the activities with the support of 50 members of the nature club of the college.

It is expected that gradually the entire student force in the college will be drawn to agriculture so that small-scale farming activities can be taken up in the backyards of students’ homes.

The Agriculture department and the Chavara Darshan CMI Public School near the city had joined hands last month to conduct an exhibition of 100 types of rice plants as part of a celebration of paddy cultivation.

