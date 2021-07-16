Govt should give cellphones to poor students: P.C. Thomas

KOCHI

16 July 2021 22:35 IST

Kerala Congress working chairman and former MP, P.C. Thomas, has said that in line with the concept of “education for all”, the government should provide mobile phones to students from poor facilities, enabling them to attend online classes.

He said the government should also factor in the expenses incurred for recharging mobile data. “Mobile phone has become an absolute necessity for students and the government has made clear that each student should have a mobile phone. Therefore, the government should come forward to ensure that. It would otherwise amount to watering down the philosophy of free education to all,” he said.

“Interest-free loan doesn’t work. The government should therefore focus on providing cellphones to students from financially-backward sections,” Mr. Thomas said.

