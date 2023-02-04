Government will set up FSTPs in all districts, says Pinarayi Vijayan

February 04, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) will be set up in all districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“The government has initiated steps to establish FSTPs in all districts. We need the support of local bodies for setting up the plants in a time-bound manner,” he said at the inauguration of the expo on waste management technologies organised by the Department of Local Self Governments at Marine Drive here on Saturday.

Pointing out that there were shortcomings in the scientific treatment of toilet waste in the State, Mr. Vijayan said the lack of adequate land for such projects remained a challenge. The lack of treatment as per norms will cause health risks, he added.

The Chief Minister said the government planned to complete the ‘Waste-Free Kerala’ project by 2025. The idea is to step up facilities for proper collection and disposal of waste. Efforts will be made to create awareness among the public to ensure proper treatment of waste, he said.

Suggesting that maximum space in each ward has to be made waste-free, Mr. Vijayan said the first phase of the Waste-Free Kerala project would cover public institutions and small towns in panchayats and urban areas. Special grades will be awarded based on the performance by various civic bodies, he said.