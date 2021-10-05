G.O. issued for acquisition of land for GIFT City

KOCHI

05 October 2021 00:12 IST

A gazette notification has been issued by the State government for acquiring around 144 hectares in Ayyampuzha panchayat in Aluva taluk of Ernakulam district for the proposed Global Industrial Financial and Trade City (GIFT City).

Deputy Collector (land acquisition), and a special tehsildar have been put in charge of the land acquisition process.

Rules governing land acquisition notified in 2013 will be applicable for the GIFT City land acquisition, said a communication here. The gazette notification has the list of lands to be acquired for the project, which is part of the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor. The communication said that any complaint on the land acquisition could be submitted to the special tehsildar for land acquisition within 15 days.

