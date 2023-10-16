ADVERTISEMENT

Four wetlands of Kerala vying for Ramsar site designation

October 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Vellayani and the Akkulam-Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottooli in Kozhikode and the Kattampally-Valapttanam-Kuppam wetland complex in Kannur, are vying for the tag

K S Sudhi

Painted storks in search of food at the Vellayani wetland, an early morning scene, in Thiruvananthapuram . | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Four wetlands of Kerala, Vellayani and the Akkulam-Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottooli in Kozhikode and the Kattampally-Valapttanam-Kuppam wetland complex in Kannur, are vying for Ramsar site tag.

A flock of birds flies over the Kottooli wetland in Kozhikode, which is a haven for the winged friends from distant countries. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

The technical committee of the State Wetland Authority, Kerala (SWAK) on Monday cleared the draft proposal for nominating these wetlands as Ramsar sites of international importance. The proposals will be placed before the SWAK and later submitted to the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Ramsar secretariat will decide on assigning the tag considering the ecological importance of the sites, said Suneel Pamidi, member secretary of the authority.

Once the secretariat approves the nomination, the wetland will be designated as a Ramsar site and it will be added to the List of Wetlands of International Importance.

Once designated, the country and local stakeholders need to develop and implement a management plan for the site. The plan will outline conservation objectives, sustainable use practices, and measures to safeguard the wetland’s ecological integrity.

The ecological health of the wetland and the effectiveness of conservation efforts shall be monitored to maintain the Ramsar site’s status and fulfil the obligations under the Ramsar Convention, according to the authority members.

Currently, there are three Ramsar sites in Kerala, the Vembanad, Ashtamudi and Sasthamkotta lakes. India has 75 such sites.

A view of the Kattampally wetland in Kannur | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

The Ramsar tag adds top priority for the conservation and management of a wetland besides attracting external funds for its management. The designation often attracts tourists, who are interested in experiencing and appreciating the unique biodiversity and natural beauty of wetlands.

Responsible tourism activities can be conducted at the sites, which would economically help the local communities besides generating funds for conservation and community development projects, according to the authority officials.

The designation also raises public awareness about the importance of wetlands and their conservation besides encouraging the education and research activities, they said.

