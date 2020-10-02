Flying squads register 44 cases

KOCHI

02 October 2020 01:06 IST

Two flying squads led by Kanayannur tahsildar Beena P. Anand and tahsildar (LR) Rani P. Eldho conducted searches to spot COVID-19 protocol violations and 44 cases were registered against violators on Thursday.

The searches, conducted along with police officers, were held in areas under the Ernakulam Central police station.

Thirty-three of the cases were for not maintaining social distancing, 10 for not wearing masks and a case against a shop for not adhering to the restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

The searches were held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. District Collector S. Suhas said the searches would be intensified in the coming days.