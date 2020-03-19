Flood relief scam: HC reserves order on bail pleas

Kochi

19 March 2020 01:29 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas of CPI(M) leader M.M Anwar and his wife Kaulath, both accused in a case relating to diversion of fund allotted for flood relief.

The petitioners had alleged that Vishnu, suspended section clerk in the Ernakulam Collectorate and an accused in the scam were the real culprits. According to Anwar and his wife, they were in no way involved in the fund misappropriation. They were made scapegoats by Vishnu and Mahesh, another accused in the case.

