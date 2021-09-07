Flex board unit near Nettoor gutted

Kochi

07 September 2021 18:22 IST

Major tragedy averted as locals alert employees

A private firm involved in the production of sign boards near Nettoor market was completely gutted after a fire broke out at the building early morning on Tuesday.

A major tragedy was averted as local residents alerted the two employees who were sleeping inside the building. Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at 4 a.m. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Gandhinagar, Thripunithura and Aroor stations doused the flames before it spread to nearby buildings.

“The preliminary inference showed that the fire may have occurred owing to an electrical short circuit. The unit manufactures flex and sign boards and it had inflammable materials inside,” said T.B. Ramakrishnan, Station Officer of the Fire and Rescue Services, Gandhinagar.

“The pre-fabricated structure lacked even basic facilities like fire extinguisher and a fire bucket. The managements of such units have the responsibility to ensure at least basic fire-fighting systems,” he said.

The owner of the building claimed losses to the tune of ₹25 lakh. However, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the actual estimate would be arrived based on the report to be submitted by the Station Officer, Thripunithura, after inspecting the site.