Exhibition centre, convention venue in two years, says Rajeeve

KOCHI

12 July 2021 18:40 IST

Amenities worth ₹30 crore to be readied in the first phase of the project

A ₹70-crore exhibition-cum-trade centre and a convention venue of international standards that have been envisaged at Kakkanad will be readied in two years, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said. He was speaking after visiting the 15-acre site where the projects are slated to come up.

They will help showcase products manufactured by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kerala and enable them to get national and international attention. It will considerably help the State’s industrial and farming sectors. An annual calendar will be readied so that stakeholders will be able to showcase their produce.

Amenities worth ₹30 crore will be readied in the first phase in the 15-acre space. They will be modelled on the lines of the exhibition centre of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation in New Delhi. It will help integrate manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, while being of help to handicraft and handloom manufacturers. It will also augment export of farm and fisheries produce, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Advertising

Advertising

Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) managing director Santosh Koshy Thomas was present.