Errant bikers to get MVD stick

KOCHI

02 April 2019 01:43 IST

Rule violators to lose licence; public support sought to nab offenders

Beware the next time you try displaying your racing skills at breakneck speed on your high-end or modified bikes along busy stretches in the city.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), Ernakulam, will keep a close eye on those resorting to wheeling, race, and zig zag riding. Enforcement squads have been directed to act tough against errant bikers in view of the rising number of motorcyclists involved in bike racing and rash driving.

“All enforcement squads on the ground have been alerted. We will not permit dangerous rides on high-end and modified bikes. Stringent action, including cancellation of licence, will be initiated,” warned Joji P. Jose, Regional Transport Officer, Ernakulam.

The arrest of Nahas Jan, 28, of Pachalam near the Aluva bypass junction on Sunday was the latest instance of illegal biking in the district. The Aluva police said Jan was caught while riding a ₹14-lakh bike at 150 km/hr along the national highway. He was spotted overspeeding near Pulinchodu junction and was nabbed from the Aluva bypass junction. The violator was later released on bail. The police said the bike would be released only after the accused remitted the fine fixed by the court for rash and negligent driving.

Racers often take advantage of the scenario where enforcement officials hesitate to stop them while patrolling the streets under fear that they may lose control resulting in accidents. Enforcement officials admitted that the lack of surveillance cameras at key spots along arterial roads in Ernakulam helped bikers go scot-free.

Meanwhile, the MVD has directed its patrolling teams to be on the lookout for those resorting to bike racing and rash driving. The surveillance teams will apprehend violators at traffic signals if they refuse to stop during routine checks. The public can also alert enforcement officials about bikers involved in rash driving. They can click pictures of those violating traffic rules and send them to officials.