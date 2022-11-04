Ernakulam to host Kerala State Science fest from November 9 to 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of young talents from across Kerala will showcase their innovations at the State School Science fest to be held here from November 9 to 12.

The event is being held after a gap of two years following the pandemic. The fest is being held in the categories of Science, Social Science, Maths, Work Experience and Information Technology. A vocational expo will be held as part of the four-day programme.

The fest will be held at six venues in the city, including Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam; St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School; St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, Darul Uloom Higher Secondary School, Pullepady; Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thevara; and SRV Higher Secondary School.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School is the registration venue, while science fair will be held at St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School. St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School is the venue for maths fair. About 5,000 students are expected to participate in the work experience fair at the Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School. The IT-work experience fair and career expo will be held at the SRV Higher Secondary School.

The programme committee pointed out that arrangements are in the final stages for the smooth conduct of the event. About 30,000 persons are expected to relish the delicacies to be prepared by a team led by noted chef Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri. A pandal will be set up at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School to serve food to the participants and the organisers.