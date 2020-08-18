Ernakulam sees highest single-day spike with 192 cases

Kochi

18 August 2020 21:04 IST

Infection spread over 40 areas in district; two deaths reported

In the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district so far, 192 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Two people, a 73-year-old from Vennala and a 67-year-old from Kothamangalam, succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. They were being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and both of them had co-morbidities, according to a release issued by the hospital. Their swabs have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, for confirmation of COVID-19 death.

Eleven personnel of the Navy tested positive for the virus and are being treated at INHS Sanjivani, said Dr. S. Sreedevi, Additional District Medical Officer. Four health workers — one health worker each at the Government MCH at Kalamassery, the Community Health Centre at Kumbalangi, the Primary Health Centre at Kanjoor and the Ernakulam General Hospital — have been infected.

COVID-19 positive cases are now scattered across over 40 areas in the district, going by a press release here. About 25 people from West Kochi, including Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, Palluruthy and Thoppumpady, have tested positive. From other parts of the Kochi Corporation, positive cases were reported from Vyttila, Kadavanthra, Kaloor, Vennala and Chalikkavattom. Eight people from the Ayavana panchayat area, which has seen a spurt in cases recently, have been infected. People continue to test positive from areas that were part of clusters, like Aluva, Chengamanad, Chellanam, Choornikkara, Edathala, Karumaloor and Kadungalloor.

People have also tested positive from other areas like Kadamakudy, Kalamassery, Cheranalloor, Thripunithura, Udayamperoor, Vengola, Kumbalangi, Kumbalam, Kunnathunad and Angamaly.

Seven people who arrived from outside the State, including three members of the Lakshadweep unit of the India Reserve Battalion, have tested positive.

Of the 1,572 people being treated in the district, 717 people are at ten first-line treatment centres. A total of 64 people recovered and tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.