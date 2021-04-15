Ernakulam Rural police tighten COVID-19 restrictions

Kochi

15 April 2021 18:41 IST

Violators to be slapped with charges under Epidemic Diseases Ordinance

The Ernakulam Rural police have tightened restrictions in public places in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik has warned of strict action against those who do not wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Sanitisers have been made mandatory at shops and other establishments.

Special squads and patrolling units will be deployed across all the five sub-divisions for enforcement of the COVID-19 protocol. They will be out on the road round-the-clock.

Steps will be taken to ensure that only permissible number of people are attending public functions. Those found violating the protocol will be slapped with charges under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. Vehicles will also not be spared.

Ever since the new restrictions kicked in, the rural police have registered 462 cases and made 142 arrests. Eleven vehicles have been seized.

Action has also been taken against 7,343 persons for not wearing masks and 5,905 for not maintaining physical distancing.