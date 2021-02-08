Ernakulam Rural police launch ‘Thousand Eyes’

Kochi

08 February 2021 01:26 IST

50 CCTV cameras installed in rural areas under the project

A total of 50 CCTV cameras were installed in areas under the Munambam police station limits, as part of an initiative of the Ernakulam Rural Police, on Sunday.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik launched the project by switching on the cameras at a programme held at the Munambam police station.

The project named ‘Thousand Eyes’, being implemented with the help of local residents and CSR funds of companies, aims to install cameras across the district in such a way that they can be accessed from the command and control centre of the Ernakulam Rural Police in Aluva.

Under the project, high-resolution cameras will be installed at vantage points to ensure 24x7 surveillance.