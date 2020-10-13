Ernakulam reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases

Kochi

13 October 2020 22:18 IST

949 contract virus through local transmission

Of the 1,122 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday, 949 people contracted the infection through local contact.

Five health workers were newly infected and the source of infection of 159 people remains untraced.

The district recorded 1,123 recoveries on Tuesday, while the active case load stands at 12,258. Around 30,755 people remain in quarantine. At the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 225 patients are being treated, 49 patients are at PVS Hospital, 698 patients are at private hospitals, 1,203 people are under observation at first-line treatment centres and 8,765 people are recovering at home.

For testing, 3,290 samples were collected from both government and private facilities.

District Collector S. Suhas has directed all hospitals in the district to set aside 25% of their high dependency units and ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. All hospitals that have physicians on the staff must treat people who test positive in their hospital. All private hospitals are required to be registered under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients with financial difficulties. The amount due to the hospital under the KASP COVID-19 package will be returned in a time-bound manner, said a communication from the district administration.