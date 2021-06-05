Ernakulam registers 1,769 new cases

KOCHI

05 June 2021 19:49 IST

TPR at 16.29%; 1,778 people recover

Ernakulam district recorded 1,769 new COVID cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 16.29% on Saturday. A total of 10,862 samples were sent for testing.

Ten health workers were among those who tested positive on Saturday. Thrikkakara recorded the highest number of cases with 97 people testing positive in the area. Edathala saw 67 new cases, Kalamassery 62, Elamkunnapuzha 49, Sreemoolanagaram 46, Palluruthy 43, Kunnathunad 42, and Payipra 39. North Paravur, Thripunithura, and Mulavukad recorded 37 new cases each, while Fort Kochi and Vengola saw 35 cases each.

As many as 1,778 people were considered to have recovered on the day, and the district’s active case load stands at 20,452. A total of 58,335 people remain in quarantine. While 302 people were newly admitted to treatment centres on the day, 367 were discharged.

Advertising

Advertising

While 14,651 people are recovering from the infection at home, 1,539 are at private hospitals, 596 patients are at government hospitals, and 1,856 people are recovering at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.

A total of 435 patients are recovering in ICUs. The number of ICU admissions has dropped from a total of 496 patients in ICUs a week ago. Two patients are under treatment for mucormycosis in the district.