Ernakulam records highest number of COVID cases in State

Kochi

28 October 2020 21:24 IST

1,250 test positive for SARS-CoV-2; 30,209 in quarantine

With 1,250 people testing positive, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State on Wednesday.

Of them, 994 people contracted the infection through local transmission, 14 people had arrived from outside the State and the source of infection of 235 people could not be traced. Seven health workers were among the infected.

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Thrikkakara, Rayamangalam, Maradu, Kizhakkambalam, Vengola, Nedumbassery, Thripunithura, Kumbalangi, Payipra and Kadamakudy.

As many as 633 people tested negative and 30,209 people remain in quarantine. The district’s active case load stands at 12,192. While 166 people were admitted to hospitals and FLTCs on the day, 163 people were discharged. At the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 267 people are being treated, while 46 patients are admitted at PVS Hospital. At private hospitals, 693 patients are being treated, and 8,835 people remain in isolation at home.

A total of 7,372 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday.s