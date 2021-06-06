Ernakulam records a TPR of 17.45%

As lockdown restrictions have made the life of many migrant workers miserable, the Labour Department has begun distributing food kits to them in Kochi. A labour officer distributing kits to migrant fishers from Karnataka.

Kochi

06 June 2021 21:02 IST

1,807 more test positive; Kottuvally has the highest number of COVID cases

With 1,807 new COVID cases on Sunday, Ernakulam recorded a test positivity rate of 17.45%.

A total of 10,355 tests were done. Of these, 5,023 were RT-PCR tests. Kottuvally recorded the highest number of cases with 151 people testing positive from the area. Edavanakkad recorded 85 new cases, Pallipuram 80, Thrikkakara 74, Okkal 63, Kalamassery and Vadakkekara 42 each, Kanjoor 41, and Elamkunnapuzha 39. Seven health workers have tested positive. The source of infection could not be traced in 14 cases, and 60 people who arrived from outside the State have tested positive.

Recoveries stood at 1,936, and a total of 56,088 people remain in quarantine. While 242 people were admitted to treatment centres on the day, 287 were discharged.

As many as 20,257 people are recovering from the infection. Of them, 14,480 are recuperating at home, 1,448 are at private hospitals, 579 are at government hospitals, 440 are at FLTCs, 275 are at SLTCs, and 1,197 are at domiciliary care centres. A total of 427 patients are recovering in intensive care units.

Vaccination

Two special vaccination drives are under way in the district. Under a mission to vaccinate bedridden patients and persons with disabilities, over a thousand people in eight panchayats under the Muvattupuzha block panchayat, and in the Muvattupuzha municipality area, have been given one shot of the vaccine, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination and the Reproductive and Child Health Officer for the district. To extend this drive to other local bodies, registrations of beneficiaries are under way, he said. In Chellanam, around 4,000 people have taken the first shot, he said. The drive in Chellanam, for people over the age of 45, was launched a week ago, and is likely to progress for another ten days.

Ernakulam has sufficient stock for around three days, Dr. Sivadas said. “Around 75,000 doses of the two vaccines, both allocated by State and Union governments, are available for now, and we are expecting additional stock in the next two days,” he said.