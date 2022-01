KOCHI

27 January 2022 19:29 IST

Ernakulam district reported 9,708 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

As many as 6,46 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 2,719 cases. Among the infected, 43 are health workers.

A total of 54,149 persons are in home isolation. The number of active cases in the district as on Thursday was 48,286.

