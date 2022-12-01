Ernakulam leading in district school Kalolsavam

December 01, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading the overall point tally at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam held in North Paravur on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam won 693 points followed by North Paravur educational sub-district (680 points). Aluva was placed third in the list with 627 points. Mattancherry (603) and Perumbavoor (567) educational sub-districts were at fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the school-wise lead position, St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, was leading with 210 points. Hidyathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad (198), and St. Augustine’s HSS, Muvattupuzha (174), were in the second and third places respectively.

In the Sanskrit Kalolsavam (high school section), Aluva was leading with 88 points. Perumbavoor and North Paravur were tied for the second place with 850 points each. Aluva educational sub-district was leading the point tally in the high school section of the Arabic Kalolsavam, with 87 points. Vypeen and Perumbavoor were at second and third positions, with 85 and 81 points respectively.

The five-day fest will conclude on Friday. The winners will represent the district in the State School Kalolsavam to be held in Kozhikode in the first week of January.

ADVERTISEMENT