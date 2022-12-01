Ernakulam leading in district school Kalolsavam

December 01, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam wins 693 points followed by North Paravur educational sub-district with 680 points; Aluva at third position

The Hindu Bureau

Students of GVHSS, Njarakkal, who came first in the English skit competition in the upper primary section at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam in North Paravur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading the overall point tally at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam held in North Paravur on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam won 693 points followed by North Paravur educational sub-district (680 points). Aluva was placed third in the list with 627 points. Mattancherry (603) and Perumbavoor (567) educational sub-districts were at fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the school-wise lead position, St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, was leading with 210 points. Hidyathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad (198), and St. Augustine’s HSS, Muvattupuzha (174), were in the second and third places respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Sanskrit Kalolsavam (high school section), Aluva was leading with 88 points. Perumbavoor and North Paravur were tied for the second place with 850 points each. Aluva educational sub-district was leading the point tally in the high school section of the Arabic Kalolsavam, with 87 points. Vypeen and Perumbavoor were at second and third positions, with 85 and 81 points respectively.

The five-day fest will conclude on Friday. The winners will represent the district in the State School Kalolsavam to be held in Kozhikode in the first week of January.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US