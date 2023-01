Emergency at Kochi airport as flight develops hydraulic failure

January 30, 2023 01:15 am | Updated January 29, 2023 11:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Flight IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi with nearly 200 passengers on board had a suspected hydraulic failure, and a full emergency was declared at the Cochin International Airport at 8.04 p.m. on Sunday. The flight landed safely at 8.26 p.m., and the emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 p.m. ADVERTISEMENT

