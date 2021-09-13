Eco-friendly urban entertainment centre proposed at Aluva Manappuram

KOCHI

13 September 2021

Jalakam, a tourism package proposed by Anwar Sadath, MLA, under consideration

The wild growth of shrubs and weeds along the Aluva Manappuram, which has remained largely deserted since the outbreak of the pandemic, will soon make way for an eco-friendly urban entertainment centre.

Jalakam, a tourism package proposed by Anwar Sadath, MLA, is on the drawing board and may change the face of the Manappuram when it gets implemented.

“There has been an outcry about the Manappuram becoming a hub of anti-socials. The District Tourism Promotion Council [DTPC] has been asked to prepare a tourism proposal covering the stretch up to Parunthuranchi Manappuram under Keezhmad panchayat,” said Mr. Sadath.

The tourism project will have the Periyar at its centre, with a river museum being planned. The number of constructions would be minimum, considering the eco-sensitivity of the area, said tourism sources. The proposed urban entertainment centre, heritage-rich and eco-friendly, would be more of a plug-and-play facility that can be disassembled and shifted in view of the high flood line along the Manappuram.

“It will be a perfect getaway for the public to spend three to four hours, with separate ghats to be designed for men, women, and families, away from the temple. The existing eco-park will be infused with adventurous sports like river crossing and a cruise to Parunthuranchi Manappuram,” said people associated with the project, on condition of anonymity.

Since the Periyar is also a drinking water source, solar energy-powered boats will be deployed to avoid any kind of pollution. Bio-toilets will be set up to avoid the discharge of contaminated water into the river.

Water sports such as kayaking and bamboo rafting and pedal boats may also be introduced. A flea market, a turf court, a skating ring, a performing centre, and an ethnic food court will also form part of the tourism project.

The urban centre also aims at luring transit passengers passing through the Cochin International Airport. It would be a perfect place for them to visit, not far away from the airport, during the limited time they had before continuing their journey, said sources.