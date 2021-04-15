E-challan for vehicle checking soon

Kochi

15 April 2021 18:20 IST

It will enable instantaneous payment of fine using debit or credit cards

The Ernakulam Rural police are set to introduce e-challan for hassle-free vehicle checking and collection of fine.

The system will enable vehicle owners or drivers to pay fine instantaneously using debit or credit cards or through online payment gateway at the vehicle checking site itself. It will also enable the police to gather details of vehicles as well.

The e-challan system was developed by the National Informatics Centre as part of the national e-governance project. The Treasury Department, Federal Bank, and Pine Labs are also associating with the project.

Officers from all five sub-divisions within Ernakulam rural will be trained in its operation in batches. The system will kick in after the training of officers.