DYFI stages rail blockade in protest against LPG price hike

March 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

DYFI activists block trains at the Ernakulam Junction railway station in protest against the hike in LPG prices, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists briefly staged a rail blockade at the Ernakulam South railway station on Wednesday in protest against the hike in prices of cooking gas. The price rise is unjustifiable and makes life miserable for people, said DYFI leader V.K. Sanoj, who inaugurated the protest action. He added that the prices of cooking gas had been on the rise since 2014. Combined with the rise in price of other essential items, the LPG price hike will make home budgets spiral out of control, he added.

