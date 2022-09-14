Drone-based LiDAR survey begins for Kochi metro Phase-II

Alignment from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 14, 2022 23:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has begun a drone-based LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey as part of the preliminary design and planning works of the Kochi metro’s 11.20-km phase-II extension to Kakkanad.

The survey is being held along the phase-II alignment from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad. It will help KMRL map and update the recent developments and also the changes in topographical features along the alignment in recent years. It will help plan non-motorised transport initiatives and first-and-last-mile connectivity on the proposed stretch.

Phase-II of the project had received Central approval last week. KMRL will invite tenders for a project management consultancy by the end of this week. It has also been decided to start geotechnical investigation by the first week of October.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 75% of land acquisition for road widening from Palarivattom Junction to Infopark has been completed. The remaining acquisition process is in the final stages.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As far as land acquisition for stations are concerned, administrative sanction from the State government is expected soon. The construction tender is expected to be published by the end of the year, following which construction works could begin by January, said an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app