Drone-based LiDAR survey begins for Kochi metro Phase-II

ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has begun a drone-based LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey as part of the preliminary design and planning works of the Kochi metro’s 11.20-km phase-II extension to Kakkanad.

The survey is being held along the phase-II alignment from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad. It will help KMRL map and update the recent developments and also the changes in topographical features along the alignment in recent years. It will help plan non-motorised transport initiatives and first-and-last-mile connectivity on the proposed stretch.

Phase-II of the project had received Central approval last week. KMRL will invite tenders for a project management consultancy by the end of this week. It has also been decided to start geotechnical investigation by the first week of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 75% of land acquisition for road widening from Palarivattom Junction to Infopark has been completed. The remaining acquisition process is in the final stages.

As far as land acquisition for stations are concerned, administrative sanction from the State government is expected soon. The construction tender is expected to be published by the end of the year, following which construction works could begin by January, said an official release.