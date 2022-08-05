DPR to develop Chellanam into model fishing village submitted

August 05, 2022 20:35 IST

One of the most populated grama panchayats, Chellanam is among the worst-affected by frequent flooding

A final detailed project report (DPR) for a ₹941-crore scheme to develop Chellanam into a model, eco-friendly fishing village has been submitted to the State government by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC).

Chellanam, which has a total of 8,680 households, is among the worst-affected in the State due to frequent flooding. It is also one of the most populated grama panchayats and has double the population density of Kerala, at 860 persons per sq. km. Many houses do not have toilets while waste disposal remains a serious issue.

The ₹941-crore scheme can be implemented in two to three years’ time. The DPR was handed over to Fisheries Director Adila Abdulla in the presence of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman, by KSCADC Managing Director P.I. Sheik Pareeth and KUFOS Vice Chancellor K. Riji John, here on Friday.

The government has earmarked a total of ₹5,400 crore to rebuild vulnerable portions of the State’s coastline. Of the ₹941-crore scheme, a sum of ₹520 crore has already been allotted for Chellanam by different departments, says a release.