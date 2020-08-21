District administration to act against misinformation on pandemic

KOCHI

21 August 2020 00:00 IST

Bid to spread false news by tagging church row with containment zones

The district administration will initiate stringent action against those behind the campaign that reports of spike in COVID-19 cases in Kothamangalam were fake.

The authorities have learnt that certain vested interests were trying to spread false information by tagging the church row with containment zones declared in the region. The figures showed that the disease had spread considerably in Kothamangalam Municipality and nearby panchayats, with 19 wards reporting positive cases.

At present, the number of positive cases in Kothamangalam Municipality alone is 56. As many as 162 persons figure in the primary contact category, while the number of secondary contacts is 267, according to official figures available with the Health Department.

Action will be taken under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act against those trying to spread false information on the COVID-19 situation in Kothamangalam.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from wards 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14, 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 in the municipality. Containment zones are being declared after preparing a list of positive cases and primary and secondary contacts in each ward.

The recommendations of the Health Department will be examined by a committee comprising the District Collector, Sub Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer, and the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). The data is validated using software before containment zones are declared, according to an official release.