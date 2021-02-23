Dip in COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

23 February 2021 01:13 IST

246 people test positive

Ernakulam district saw a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 246 people testing positive, when 4,578 samples were tested.

Five health workers are among the newly infected. Seventeen people tested positive in Thrikkakara, 10 in Thuravoor and nine each in Elamkunnapuzha and Thiruvaniyoor.

A total of 9,574 people are recovering from the infection, and 389 tested negative on Monday. While 8,342 people are recuperating at home, 46 are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and 60 are recovering at PVS Hospital. At FLTCs, 125 people are being monitored, and 174 are at SLTCs.

