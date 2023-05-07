Decks cleared for CBG plant at Brahmapuram in Kochi

May 07, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government and the Kochi Refinery will shortly hold a meeting to take forward the proposal for setting up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Brahmapuram.

The proposal of the refinery to set up the plant was accepted in principle by the government at a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

The refinery put forward the proposal to fulfil its commitment to set up such plants as instructed by the Centre. The Brahmapuram site was selected for the project considering the proximity of the refinery to the site and the crisis faced by the city following the recent fire, said a senior government official who was privy to the talks. The installations of the refinery are located nearly half a kilometre away from the Brahmapuram campus, he pointed out.

Officials of the company informed the government that similar CBG plants were functioning in Indore, Pune, Nadiad, and Namakkal.

The company asked for commitments from the Kochi Corporation and the government, including allocation of 10 acres on the campus for setting up the plant. Incidentally, the civic body owns 100 acres at Brahmapuram.

The Corporation has to ensure continuous supply of around 300 tonnes of segregated municipal solid waste at least for 20 years. The refinery should be permitted to set up pipeline connectivity from the CBG plant to its installations for taking away gas produced at the plant. The refinery, besides using gas produced at the plant for its energy needs, may also consider the option of selling it in the market.

Meanwhile, bio-manure produced at the plant will be offered to the government, which shall assist the refinery to take away biofertilisers produced at the plant through entities such Krishi Bhavans and the Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council Kerala.

The disposal of non-recyclable materials and recyclable materials such as paper, glass, bottles, and metal pieces will be the responsibility of the Corporation. It will also have to provide power and process water for the operation of the plant and during its construction phase, the official said.