Cycle-friendly roads to be identified in Kochi Corporation

Mayor M. Anilkumar and others after the first working group meeting of the Cycle with Kochi programme of the Kochi Corporation.

KOCHI

21 October 2021 00:48 IST

Efforts on to make Kochi the national capital of cycling activities

Cycle-friendly roads will be identified in all divisions of the Kochi Corporation.

The initiative comes as part of the Cycle with Kochi programme of the civic body. The annual corporation budget for 2021-22 had envisioned a programme to convert Kochi into a cycle-friendly city.

The cycling project will be implemented with technical support from the German agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Advertising

Advertising

The project aims to make Kochi the national capital of cycling activities.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Revenue Department, city traffic police, cycling clubs, and other agencies will be part of the campaign, he said.

The civic body will also partner with regional cycling clubs and undertake road safety awareness programmes with focus on Kudumbashree members, girl children, and domestic helps. Training in cycling will also be given, said the communication.

The first meeting of the working group of the project was held on Wednesday, it said.